Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Glimpse Of Naatu Naatu Oscar Win Celebrations

Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared a glimpse of the cast's post-Oscar win celebrations on her Instagram handle on Monday (March 13). The RRR team gathered at director SS Rajamouli’s LA home after winning an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for the track Naatu Naatu.

In the shared picture, the house can be seen decorated with Naatu Naatu trinkets. Amongst these, Ram Charan can be seen engrossed in a conversation with someone.

Check out the picture here:

Naatu Naatu competed and won against Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

India registered 2 big wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Apart from Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category.