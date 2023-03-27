Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Shares Cute Photos On The Actor's Birthday

South star Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday (March 27). To mark the occasion, his wife Upasana Konidela shared a sweet birthday post for her “bestie” on her Instagram handle today.

In one of the shared pictures, Upasana can be seen leaning her head on Ram Charan’s shoulder, while they both are dressed in green. In another photo, the RRR actor sported a white T-shirt and he is sitting on Upasana’s lap. In the caption, the mother-to-be wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Bestie @alwaysramcharan” with a red heart emoticon.

Check out the post here:

NTR Jr and Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan

One of the first to publicly wish Ram Charan was NTR Jr. In his short but sweet birthday wish, NTR Jr lovingly called Ram Charan his brother. NTR Jr's tweet read, "Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan Have a blast !!".

Ram Charan’s father and South star Chiranjeevi also wished his son a happy birthday. He posted a picture of him lovingly planting a kiss on the Magadheera actor’s cheek as the latter embraces his father. The tweet read, "Proud of you, Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday!!".

Ram Charan's work front

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. Directed by S Shankar, the political thriller is written by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by Sirish and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The movie will be shot in several locations including Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh,and Punjab. Thaman S will compose the songs for the film with cinematography from R Rathnavelu and Tirru. Game Changer will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages in January 2024.