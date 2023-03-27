Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Film With Shankar Gets Official Title

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer film is titled Game Changer. The official title and the logo of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday on March 27. Shankar is directing the film. Game Changer is reportedly a political thriller in which Ram Charan is rumoured to be playing the role of a government officer who has anger issues.

Filmmaker Shankar worked on the design for the Game Changer logo before releasing it on Ram Charan's birthday. The makers of the film are planning to release the movie in 2024. The shoot of Game Changer is ongoing at a brisk pace and the team recently shot for a song sequence in Visakhapatnam.

Check out the logo and title reveal of Ram Charan's new film.

About Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Game Changer

Game Changer is a Telugu-language political thriller film directed by S Shankar. The story is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, Ram Charan, Jayaram, Anjali, SJ Suryah and others. The movie is produced by Sirish and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The movie will be shot in several locations including Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh,and Punjab. Thaman S will compose the songs for the film with cinematography from R Rathnavelu and Tirru. Game Changer will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages.

Ram Charan celebrates birthday with Game Changer cast and crew

Ram Charan turned 38 on March 27. He celebrated his birthday in advance with the team of Game Changer. Amid shower of rose petals, he cut his birthday cake with co-star Kiara Advani, choreographer Prabhu Deva, director Shankar and others. In the photos, Ram Charan could be seen wearing a blue shirt with light blue pants and sunglasses.