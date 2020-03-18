'It Took Coronavirus To Beat Baahubali 2,' Concludes Ram Gopal Varma At Alarming US Video

Director Ram Gopal Verma amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic scare took to his Twitter handle and shared a video with a message that said, "Coronavirus beat SS Rajmoulli's Baahubali". Wondering what the video is?

Well, it showed a long queue in the US outside a supermarket where people are panic buying groceries. According to RGV, it took Coronavirus to beat Baahubali's queue that was witnessed outside ticket windows when the movie was released. In 2017, people were seen standing in long and endless queues for hours to purchase movie tickets for the sequel to know — Why Katappa killed Baahubali?

It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of ⁦@ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight pic.twitter.com/Yus7Urftw2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2020

Police in the northwestern US state of Oregon have urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper. The novel coronavirus has prompted panic buying across much of the US, and overseas, with items including hand sanitizer, mineral water and toilet paper frequently disappearing from supermarket shelves.

"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper," wrote the Newport, Oregon police department on Facebook. "You will survive without our assistance." The light-hearted post did not specify how many calls police had received via the emergency number over toilet paper, but did suggest a number of alternatives -- including using department store catalog pages, sponges and even corn cobs.

"Be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass," the post concluded. "Just don't call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper."

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 148, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". Various state governments have issued their own advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

