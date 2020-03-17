The Debate
Shoppers Face Empty Shelves, Long Queues Due To Panic Buying Amid Coronaviris Crisis

Rest of the World News

Shoppers are faced with long lines and empty shelves and the fear of coronavirus triggers panic-buying that had led to deficits in essential goods

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shoppers find empty shelves due to panic buying

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, governments across the world are advising people to stay at home and avoid social interaction. After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic people have begun to indulge in panic buying. This has led to a deficit in many essential items like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine, hand sanitizer and masks.

Result of Panic-Buying

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,83,056 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 7,175 worldwide.

Take a look at the empty shelves in supermarkets due to panic buying and people stocking up on supplies.

First Published:
COMMENT
