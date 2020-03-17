Shoppers Face Empty Shelves, Long Queues Due To Panic Buying Amid Coronaviris Crisis

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, governments across the world are advising people to stay at home and avoid social interaction. After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic people have begun to indulge in panic buying. This has led to a deficit in many essential items like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine, hand sanitizer and masks.

Result of Panic-Buying

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,83,056 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 7,175 worldwide.

Read: Italy PM Announces 25 Billion Euros To Fight Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Hong Kong Doctor Urges People To Make 'intelligent Decisions' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Take a look at the empty shelves in supermarkets due to panic buying and people stocking up on supplies.

Stop & Shop in Revere, MA, long lines and empty shelves. Not completely empty but folks were stocking up. pic.twitter.com/guOoRzAZdh — Damain Allen (@NotDamainAllen) March 13, 2020

Today you said;

“All the stores will keep their doirs open, everything is wirking fine”

What good is that if the shelves are empty?????? pic.twitter.com/ToZEPqxfW7 — Borntoplay Drums (@born2playdrumd) March 15, 2020

This was the bread aisle this weekend at my local Walmart store. I have never seen so many empty shelves. The canned food aisles were also wiped out empty. pic.twitter.com/QLWXgXn2jl — Sheila Allen Rules (@She_La_La) March 16, 2020

This photo speaks volumes😔.. but I think the big shops are probably loving all these empty shelves absolutely crazy! #lockdown pic.twitter.com/UhXGOskKkh — Stacey🌸 (@T90Stacey) March 12, 2020

Parliament is as empty as the grocery shelves across Canada. It is a complete abdication of responsibility by our government. Unacceptable.#Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/vgZFiSZGJi — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) March 13, 2020

Same here in Belgium. Seeing those shelves empty is allost scarier than the virus itself. pic.twitter.com/sDZ4II0j31 — Estia (@EstiaLoire) March 14, 2020

Schools, restaurants, bars closing down in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, panic shopping is in full swing, empty shelves in Dutch supermarkets. pic.twitter.com/v8Vo1lCbuL — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) March 15, 2020

Empty shelves caused by resource hoarding can incite other unwelcome behaviour such as shoplifting, thefts and fights.



Help us ease the pressure by only purchasing what you need for your family. #yyc #calgary #COVID19 #COVIDCanada pic.twitter.com/StJ1lU2wFk — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 16, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Vaccine: Hoffenheim Owner Rejects Donald Trump's Lucrative Privatization Offer

Read: India Should Prepare Not Just For Fighting Coronavirus But Also For Economic Devastation: Rahul Gandhi