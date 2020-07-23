Ram Kapoor Reminisces 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' Days, Shares A Throwback Picture

Amid the quarantine, most celebrities are spending their time reliving their days with throwback pictures and videos. Joining the bandwagon, actor Ram Kapoor is also actively sharing pictures and videos with his fans through his social media. He recently shared a throwback picture with his co-star Sakshi Tanwar from the sets of his show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Take a look at his post.

Ram Kapoor shares a throwback picture from Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the throwback picture from his show. In the picture, both Ram and Sakshi Ranwar are seen sitting across a table full of food. Tanwar is seen holding a place full of food and has her mouth open as she is about to take a bite while Kapoor is seen eating a spoonful of rice. He wrote in the caption, "Blast from the past ..... what super fun days !!". [sic]

Fans were quick to react to the picture and took to the comments section to express their emotions over the picture. One user wrote, "Missing deadlyðŸ’•ðŸ˜­ my cute reel Kapoorsâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Another wrote, "This is a pleasant surprise ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“thank you so much for posting ðŸ™", while many others simply dropped down the heart emojis to express their love for the show and the actors.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was created by Ekta Kapoor and based on a Gujarati play titled Patrani. The show began airing in 2011 and continued successfully till 2014. Along with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the show also starred Jay Kalra and Sumona Chakravarti. The show revolved around a business tycoon named Ram who is forced to tied the knot with Priya. They gradually fall in love but have to go through many hardships to stay together.

On the work front, Ram Kapoor is set to star next in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Created by BBC, the show is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. Kapoor will star alongside Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Vijay Verma. He will also be seen playing the antagonist in Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2.

