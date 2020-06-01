Ram Kapoor Reveals Extension Of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' Made Him Loose Bollywood Movies

Ram Kapoor is one of the most famous names of the TV industry, and one of his claim-to-fame shows is Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The actor recently revealed that due to his commitment to the show, he missed out roles in films. He also spoke of how he wanted to lose his weight, even though fans loved him as he was.

Ram Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai journey

Ram Kapoor revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that Ekta Kapoor had written the show with a specific start, middle plot and the end of the show. They were spread over 150 episodes. He then added that every actor was committed towards the show but as it got more and more popular, the show started getting extended. This made all the dates go for a toss. Ram further revealed that he lost a few films offers because of the extension. Though it was not a complete loss as many also waited for Ram to complete the show.

Adding to this, Ram shared that he had to care of various different commitments that he had already given. He called it a 'wonderful challenge' that any actor can face. He also added he does not regret any of it.

Ram talked about his weight loss and how he earned his name because of his heavy body. He shared that post Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, he wanted to lose weight and reinvent the way he looked. It also affected what he felt for himself and his family. Kapoor used to get comments from fans and friends that they liked him the way he was in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, heavier than his usual self. Adding to this, Ram told that the transformation was necessary for himself and that he had waited till the show's end for it.

About Ram Kapoor's TV shows

The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai ran for three years, from 2011 to 2014. It is all set for a re-run on Sony Entertainment Television from June 1. The actor starred alongside Sakshi Tanwar in the show. Their chemistry was loved by many and thus they starred in a web series named Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Ram Kapoor's other famous role was in the show Kasamh Se. He played the role of Jai Udai Walia in the show and starred Prachi Desai, Roshni Chopra, Arunima Sharma alongside Ram. Other of his very famous shows include Basera and Ghar Ek Mandir.

