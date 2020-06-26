Ram Kapoor Posts A New Video Of His Wife Singing 'Sheher Ki Ladki', Fans React; See Here

Ram Kapoor recently uploaded some fun videos on his Instagram handle. In the video, one can see Ram's wife singing the song Sheher Ki Ladki and Ram asks fans to take a look at ''what he has been dealing with''. The video is very lighthearted and happy and fans have been commenting on the post. Check out the video and read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ram Kapoor's Instagram post with wife Gautami Kapoor

Also Read | 'Abhay 2' release: Ram Kapoor shares gripping promo of Kunal Kemmu starrer

In the video uploaded by Ram Kapoor, his wife is seen singing the popular song Sheher Ki Ladki. The viewers can barely hear Gautami Kapoor as she sings the song and shies away. The actor is seen giggling and hiding her face throughout. She then asks her husband to stop recording her. Ram, who is recording the video, then comically says, ''the world has to see, what I am dealing with''.

Also Read | Ram Kapoor reveals extension of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' made him loose Bollywood movies

Gautami then jokingly says Ram is ''like her groupie'', and that he will understand when he has to travel the world following her. To this statement, Ram responds that he is going to send the video to Gautami's father and ask him if there is ''a return policy''.

Also Read | Ram Kapoor's Popeye gives some 'paww-dorable' reactions after he cutely yells at him

Pic Credit: Ram Kapoor's Instagram

Ram has become very active on social media of late and also posted a throwback picture of when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup, back in 1983. This was posted to mark the special occasion of the 37th anniversary of India's first World Cup win under Kapil Dev. Take a look at the photo below:

Also Read | IPL 2020 broadcasters express wrath over delay in T20 WC decision to BCCI, ICC: Report

Ram Kapoor is a widely popular famous actor who is known for his work in shows and movies like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Humshakals, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar and more. He has won many awards and accolades for his work, including 3 ITA Awards, and 3 Indian Telly Awards for the best actor. His wife Gautami is also a well-known actor.

Promo Pic Credit: Ram Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.