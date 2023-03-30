Ram Navami 2023: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt Extend Wishes

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the Universe. On the auspicious occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar extended wishes to the fans.

Celebrities wishing fans on Ram Navami

Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle and wrote,"Let us come together on this auspicious day to celebrate the triumph of GOOD OVER EVIL & COURAGE OVER FEAR. Wishing you all peace,love & prosperity into our lives with happy and blessed Sri Ram Navami. #HappySriRamaNavami."

Singer Shirley Setia shared a series of her photos and wrote,"May Lord Ram always bless all of us with happiness, love and success. Happy #RamNavami to you all."

Akshay Kumar extended his warm wishes and tweeted, "Wishing everyone a blessed #RamNavami. Happiness and prosperity to all."

Sanjay Dutt penned, "May Lord Ram's grace always be with you and your loved ones. Jai Shri Ram! #RamNavami."

Anupam Kher wished his fans and wrote, "Best wishes to all of you #रामनवमी May Lord Ram bless you! And may always protect you and your family. Jai Shri Ram! #HappyRamNavmi."

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and wished his fans on Ram Navami. He wrote, "Happy Ram Navami. "

The occasion is celebrated with great zeal, pomp, and show.