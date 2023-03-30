Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is an annual festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, he is the preserver of the Universe. He was born in the middle of the day which is when the devotees end their 8-day fast. The occasion is celebrated with great zeal, pomp, and show.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes you can send to your loved ones.