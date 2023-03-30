Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is an annual festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, he is the preserver of the Universe. He was born in the middle of the day which is when the devotees end their 8-day fast. The occasion is celebrated with great zeal, pomp, and show.
On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes you can send to your loved ones.
- Life comes with ups and downs but the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Rama can give you enough courage and ability to be tough on your toughest days.
- Let’s together pray for the blessings of our Gods on this spectacular day!
- May the blessings of Lord Rama be with you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Jai Shree Ram!
- May this Sri Rama Navami bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Happy Sri Rama Navami!
- May the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with love, joy, and happiness. Happy Sri Rama Navami!
- On this holy occasion of Sri Rama Navami, let us pray to Lord Rama to bless us with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Jai Shree Ram!
- The day of Ram Navami serves as a reminder to stay optimistic and hopeful, as goodness prevails over wickedness. Happy Ram Navami.
- On this special occasion, we offer our respect to Lord Ram, the embprosperity.odiment of ideal human qualities. May he keep us blessed.
- Me and my family wish you a blessed and joyous Ram Navami filled with love, harmony, and prosperity.
- May all your dreams and desires come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavors. Happy Ram Navmi.