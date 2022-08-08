Rana Daggubati Deletes All Posts From His Instagram Handle On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Rana Daggubati is known for his versatile acting and the intense action sequences in his films. The actor, who began his acting career in Telugu cinema, has also worked in the Hindi and Tamil film industries. As he has wowed the audience with his commendable performances over the years and has millions of fans, Rana Daggubati still chooses to stay less active on social media and maintain a fine balance between his professional and personal lives. However, he makes sure to send warm wishes to his close ones on special occasions. While the actor enjoys a massive fan following of over 4.7 million on Instagram, Daggubati recently deleted all his posts on the social media platform.

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj. While Miheeka shared an adorable post on their special day, Rana Daggubati deleted all his posts from his official Instagram handle. While the actor has still left the videos and highlights on his IG profile, the reason behind this move is still unknown.

Previously, many actors and musicians have taken the step to delete all their posts from their Instagram handles. Last year, John Abraham deleted all his social media posts for the promotion of his film Attack: Part 1. The actor made the move to unveil the teaser of his film. Recently, singer Adnan Sami also chose the same medium of promotion for one of his songs.

Miheeka shares an adorable post with Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot in an intimate but beautiful ceremony in 2020 after dating for a few years. As they completed two years of their married life, Miheeka shared a series of adorable pictures with her hubby. In the photos, the couple could be seen sharing smiles. Take a look.

On Rana Daggubati's work front

The Baahubali star was last seen playing an intense role in the romance drama Virata Parvam. He is now gearing up for his upcoming Telugu web series Rana Naidu. In the upcoming show, he will share the screen space with his actor uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The two actors have wrapped up the shoot of their web series.

Image: Facebook/@ranadaggubati