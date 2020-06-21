Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj Looks Stunning As Pre-wedding Ceremonies Begin

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati who is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj, has begun their pre-wedding celebrations. Miheeka took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share some stunning pictures wearing a traditional lehenga.

What got all the attention was Bajaj's bridal mask. With Jayanti Reddy's mint-green lehenga outfit, Miheeka wore an elegant Jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold. Her traditional jadau maang tikka was also designed with specially cut rubies and polkis, and the Jadau tips are embedded with polkis and round pink tourmalines. She completed her look with an intricate Jadau Bracelet with polkis set in 22kt gold gracefully rests on her hand.

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj in May made their relationship official with a 'roka' ceremony. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed in traditional attire. "And it's official," the "Baahubali" star captioned a picture of the couple. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicoloured sari.

Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote "To the beginning of forever." Earlier, Rana shared on Instagram that he had proposed to Miheeka. He had uploaded a picture of the duo, which was captioned: "And she said yes."

With Inputs from PTI

