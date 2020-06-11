Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj To Tie The Knot In August? Know Details

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are planning to tie the knot on August 8, a leading news daily recently reported. As per reports, both the families are currently busy planning the logistics, quashing earlier reports which suggested that Rana and Miheeka have put their wedding plans on ice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Rana Daggubati’s father, Suresh Babu mentioned in an interview that the wedding will happen in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and families of the bride and groom.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Times When The Actor Proved He Is A True Fashion Icon

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Times When The Actor Proved He Is A True Fashion Icon

Adding to the same, Suresh Babu also stressed on the fact that they will adhere to the government guidelines and follow social distancing norms. Rana Daggubati sprang a surprise on his fans earlier this month when he announced his engagement to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on Instagram. Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of a renowned jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj.

As per reports, Bunty Bajaj owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Her brother, Samarth Bajaj heads Krsala's production and management. Miheeka is an entrepreneur by profession and is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. Miheeka is reported to have graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before starting her own company, Miheeka is said to have earned her diploma in interior design from an architecture school in Mumbai.

Also Read | Here is how Rana Daggubati's love Miheeka Bajaj connected to Sonam Kapoor; see pics

What's next for Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati, who was lauded for his performance in Kannada romantic comedy Rajaratha, is currently gearing up for his next — a Bollywood project titled Bhuj: The Pride of India, which chronicles the story of unparalleled bravado shown by IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and 300 women of Madhapur. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. Rana Daggubati will also be seen sharing screen space with Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming, Haathi Mere Saathi, which is expected to release in 2020.

Also Read | Here is how Rana Daggubati's love Miheeka Bajaj connected to Sonam Kapoor; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.