Rana Daggubati Opens Up On How Life Might Change After Marriage With Miheeka Bajaj

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took the internet by a storm last month when he officially announced his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. A few days later, the actor shared several pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rana Daggubati opened up about how he feels marriage will change his life and much more.

Rana Daggubati on changes after marriage

In a recent interview, Rana Daggubati had a candid chat about his engagement to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. When asked whether there would be any changes post his marriage, Rana quickly denied them. He also added that his to-be wife Miheeka Bajaj is extremely supportive and always makes things easier for him.

When asked about how he proposed to Miheeka, Rana revealed that she knew what was going to happen when the actor called her. Rana Daggubati further added that they met in person and he spoke about a couple of things. The actor also added that he felt like he is ready for marriage when he met her and that is how he found love.

Rana Daggubati’s father, Suresh Babu recently confirmed that the couple will be tying the knot in August. There are several reports that the marriage will be a grand affair and will be attended by every major name from the entertainment industry. On the other hand, the engagement ceremony was a close-knit affair and was attended by only family members. For those unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of the Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabhu Solomon’s Haathi Mere Saathi. The film has been titled Kaadan and Aranya in Tamil and Telugu respectively. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain alongside Rana Daggubati in lead roles. The movie was scheduled for an April 2020 release but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis. In addition to this, Rana Daggubati will also be seen in Virata Parvam. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in lead roles.

