Rana Daggubati Reveals How Working In 'Haathi Mere Saathi' changed His Outlook On Life

Rana Daggubati is soon going to feature on the big screen in Prabhu Solomon's latest directorial, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is based on the life of Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, an environmentalist who planted an entire forest by himself. Rana Daggubati, Prabhu Solomon, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain recently featured at the Hindi teaser launch for Haathi Mere Saathi, which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. During the event, Rana Daggubati opened up about how his outlook on life had changed after working with Prabhu Solomon in Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana Daggubati's experience of working in Haathi Mere Saathi

At the event, Rana Daggubati stated that Prabhu Solomon was a very successful director and had made classics such as Kumki, Kayal and Mynaa. Rana added that these were films where Solomon had used his voice to tell stories of life in interior parts of the country. Rana Daggubati then said that if you saw Haathi Mere Saathi, it was a much larger story that Solomon was trying to tell, and there was no better person to tell this story than him.

Rana Daggubati further added that as a human being, director Prabhu Solomon had inspired him a lot. He even claimed that the way he looked at life had become very different after working in Haathi Mere Saathi, and Rana thanked his director for that. Later, Prabhu Solomon also took the stage and spoke about his upcoming film.

Prabhu said that Haathi Mere Saathi was inspired by a person called Jadav Payeng, who single-handedly planted one lakh trees on the banks of the Brahmaputra. The director also revealed that he had met Jadav and was inspired by him to create Baldev (Rana Daggubati's character). However, that was only half of the plot's inspiration. The director further revealed that the other side of the plot was taken from Kaziranga, where poachers encroached upon the forest area.

