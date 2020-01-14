Sharad Kelkar Replaces Rana Dagubbati In Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Sharad Kelkar's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is being loved by fans and critics alike. The film has taken a thunderous start at the box office, earning more than Rs 60 crores in its first weekend itself.

The film is reportedly on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all-time. Now, it is revealed that Sharad Kelkar has joined the cast of yet another Ajay Devgn starrer film titled Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The film has an extended cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Sharad Kelkar joins the cast of Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Bhuj: The Pride Of India has run into quite a few casting troubles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra walked out of the project due to date conflicts. Now, Rana Daggubati had to drop out of the project due to health issues.

Sharad Kelkar has reportedly replaced Rana Daggubati for the part and now will be seen portraying the role of an Army officer in the film. Kelkar, while speaking to a news daily, stated that the film requires a lot of action which was not possible for Rana Daggubati as he will require a few months to recover completely from an injury.

The director of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Abhishek Dudhaiya reportedly knows Sharad Kelkar from his days of struggle. The actor stated that he is excited to be a part of the film as he shares a good bond with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. He also expressed that he is happy to wear an Army uniform as he wished to be an officer since his childhood.

Sharad Kelkar also believes that his six years commitment to Judo will prove helpful while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride Of India as it is an action-centric film.

Image Courtesy - Sharad Kelkar Instagram

