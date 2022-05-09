Ranbir-Alia Initially Planned For Wedding In South Africa, Neetu Kapoor Confirms

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was one of the talked-about affairs of 2022. After a whirlwind romance of more than five years, the much-loved couple took their relationship a step further by exchanging vows on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in attendance of their close friends and family including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and many others.

Almost a month after the dreamy wedding of Ranbir and Alia, mother Neetu Kapoor spilled beans on their wedding plans. The veteran actor revealed that initially, the two stars had planned to tie the knot in South Africa.

Neetu Kapoor opens up on Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor revealed that they were planning the wedding for the last two years and were looking out for various destinations. But since they wanted to keep the wedding low-key, they decided to have the nuptials in Mumbai. Adding to this Neetu said-

“They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived.”

Neetu Kapoor also gave insight details about Ranbir’s baraat where she said that it went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. The iconic actor also said that they performed bhangra in the passage. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she wanted a ghodi for the groom but it could not happen because of the media people outside the venue.

Further talking about the songs in which the family members danced at the sangeet ceremony, Neetu said-

“We prepared the performance in a day, which included songs Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Dholida, Cutie Pie. The last song was Tenu Leke Main Javanga, in which Ranbir also joined and danced”

Image: @neetu54/Instagram/Varinder Chawla