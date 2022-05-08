Ranbir Kapoor's Fascination With Number '8' Has Mom Neetu Kapoor Connection; Know How

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently the talk of the town after he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. Elements from the duo's wedding had several connections to Ranbir's lucky number, which happens to be 8. The actor has now made his way to Dubai, for the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 and shared why he is so fascinated by the number.

Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a press conference in Dubai, along with Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and others. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about why the number 8 holds a special place in his heart. He revealed that the number is special to him as his mother, Neetu Kapoor's birthday falls on July 8, and if the number is seen horizontally, it resembles the infinity sign.

Significance of 8 in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses from the couple's dreamy wedding ceremony on social media, and fans pointed out a few elements of the wedding that included the groom's lucky number 8. Alia’s kaleere had a beautiful infinity symbol, and so did her mangalsutra, which caught the eye of many. Ranbir Kapoor also had a simple and meaningful Mehendi design on the palm of his hand, which Alia flaunted in the pictures she posted online from the pre-wedding festivities. The design included a heart with Alia's name in it, and an infinity sign, denoting Ranbir's lucky number 8.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

The newly-married couple will soon be seen sharing the screen as they gear up for the release of their film Brahmastra. Ahead of their wedding, a glimpse of the song Kesariya from the film was teased by the makers, and fans fell in love with the track. The music of the song was given by Pritam and fans are eager to see the duo take on roles in the film. Apart from the much-loved duo, the Ayan Mukerji film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Ro, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhruv Sehgal and others in pivotal roles.

Watch a glimpse of Kesariya here

Image: Instagram/@neetu54