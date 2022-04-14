Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Choreographer Rajendra Singh Says 'Only Kapoors Danced Not Bhatts'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kickstarted with pomp and fervour yesterday at Kapoor's Vastu residence. The Mehendi function saw the Kapoor and Bhatt clans arriving in style at the venue, with fans waiting to get updates on the to-be bride and groom.

The duo's Mehendi playlist has now been revealed and reportedly comprises songs like Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutie Pie, and Tenu Leke Jawanga among others. The Kapoor family's performances were choreographed by Rajendra Singh, who has been a part of the family for decades and helped with other weddings as well. Here's all you need to know about the prominent wedding choreographer popularly known as Masterji.

Who is Ranbir-Alia's wedding choreographer?

As Neetu Kapoor, and wedding choreographer Rajendra Singh aka Masterji recently took to their official Instagram handles and shared glimpses of their rehearsal time while prepping for Ranbir-Alia's wedding, it took the internet by storm. The picture featured the choreographer posing with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra, and others. It was later revealed that the Mehendi playlist included songs like Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutie Pie, and Tenu Leke Jawanga among others. For those who are unaware, Rajendra Singh is among the notable choreographers who have been a part of the Kapoor family for years. He has also been a part of many celebrity weddings, including Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar, among others.

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Rajendra Singh opened up about the Ranbir-Alia wedding and revealed that it will be a private affair with not more than 30-35 people. He stated, "Maine hi choreograph kiye. The songs were Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Dholida, Tenu Leke Main Jawaanga and Cutiepie. Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t." Adding to it, he also revealed that the muhurat for the wedding is set for 1 pm today and said, “It is a very private affair, not more than 30-35 people will be present. It is a daytime wedding."

More about Ranbir-Alia wedding

Meanwhile, reports suggested that singer Prateek Kuhad also performed for the couple at the ceremony. According to Pinkvilla, a source stated that Kuhad was spotted at the venue and performed some of his most popular tracks. The Haldi function is currently underway at RK's residence, with the wedding all set to happen later in the day. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were recently spotted arriving in dazzling outfits for the ceremony, while Alia's sister Shaheen, along with mom Soni Razdan, was also spotted at the residence.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54