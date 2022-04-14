Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Deepika Sends Love To Duo By Reacting To Their Marriage Confirmation

Bollywood’s beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. The couple’s wedding rumours began making rounds last month with several speculations. Till April 13, the couple and their families were tight-lipped about their nuptials. However, their close director friend Ayan Mukerji confirmed the news by releasing a beautiful video of Brahmastra’s track Kesariya. While many fans and celebs sent their best wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone recently, sent her love to Ranbir and Alia via their wedding confirmation.

Ayan Mukerji definitely took the internet by storm as he announced his close friends - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The Brahmastra director shared a beautiful video of the film's song Kesariya featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt deeply in love. Sharing the video, Ayan Mukerji congratulated the couple for embarking upon a new "Sacred Journey." He wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon!"

Further in his note, Ayan Mukerji called the couple his safe place and wrote, "Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!" "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!" he added. In concluding the love-filled note, the Wake Up Sid director sent his best wishes to the couple. He wrote, "Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

Deepika Padukone sends love to Ranbir and Alia

Along with Alia Bhatt, several celebrities reacted to the post and congratulated the soon-to-be-married couple. Among them, Deepika Padukone, who shares a friendly bond with Alia Bhatt and has earlier dated Ranbir, also sent her love by reacting to the post. Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and many more celebrities liked the post.

In the latest update, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today, at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima, confirmed the couple's wedding date and venue while talking to the paparazzi soon after, the Mehendi ceremony. The couple's Haldi ceremony will reportedly also take place today.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/@deepikapadukone