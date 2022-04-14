Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Did Prateek Kuhad Perform At Star Couple's Mehendi? Details Inside

The highly anticipated wedding of the year is finally confirmed. The moment has arrived when fans will see their favourite Jodi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor step into a new phase of their life by tying the knot soon. The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted on a grand note with both families arriving at the venue.

With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited wedding on the cards, the preparations are going on in full swing. Reportedly, the couple had a Mehendi function at their Bandra residence. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others were in attendance at the ceremony. With the Kapoor and Bhatt families having a gala time at the function, reports suggest that singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad also performed at the ceremony.

Prateek Kuhad performs at Ranbir-Alia's Mehendi ceremony

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a source revealed to the portal that the musician was spotted at the venue. Further, it is also reported that the Kasoor singer performed on some of his popular tracks. However, there is no information about what songs did he exactly sing for the couple. Reportedly, a lot of fans and media gathered outside the Bandra residence to get a glimpse of their much-loved stars, but Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi looks are still not out.

More about Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

After dating each other for over 5 years, Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in a private affair in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor finally confirmed that her son's wedding is all set to take place on Thursday, April 14. Reportedly, the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house is tightened by setting up barricades at the main gate. Moreover, videos of the workers and other staff entering the house are seen putting red stickers on their phone cameras so that no glimpse of the pre-wedding festivity is out in the media.

insta@Prateek Kuhad/@ranbir_kapoooor