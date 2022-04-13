Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Arrive For Ceremony, Greet Paps With Namaste

The moment has finally arrived when fans will see their favourite Jodi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor begin a new phase of their life by tying the knot soon. The pre-wedding ceremonies have begun on a grand note with the Haldi ceremony taking place today at Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vastu. As family members arrive at the house, the paparazzi accounts were quick to capture the groom’s family including mother Neetu, sister Riddhima, and niece Samara.

Despite the security being beefed outside the actor’s house, the paps were able to catch hold of the entire family outside the house as they head inside for day 1 of the wedding festivities. Dressed in a green suit, Neetu can be seen sitting on the back seat while addressing the paps and greeting them.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni greet paps outside wedding venue

Besides Neetu, her daughter can also be seen smiling and waving at the paps as they enter the house. The pictures of the family members have created excitement among the fans who are just keeping an eye on the pictures and videos surfacing online, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Jodi, Alia, and Ranbir.

Ever since the news of their wedding has surfaced online, paps have been trying to reach out to soon-to-be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor about the speculated dates, but the actor always remained tight-lipped about the wedding details. Recently, during her encounter with the photographers on the sets of her reality show Dance Deewane, the actor eve warned paps from asking any sort of questions revolving around the wedding.

Amid the festivities, the legendary star even reacted to an old video of Ranbir and Alia by sharing it on her Instagram story. The video showed a sweet gesture between the couple during the Brahmastra event where the two indulged in a cute PDA that left fans in awe. Neetu reacted to the viral video with several red heart-shaped emoticons. Apart from Neetu, Riddhima, and Samara, the other family members to have reached the house include Rima Jain and Natasha Nanda.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ranbir_Kapooor/ManavManglani