Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain & Others Spotted At 'Vastu' Ahead Of Haldi

Celebrations galore at Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vastu as guests have started to arrive for the actor’s Haldi ceremony. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding news has created a strong buzz on the Internet as fans are keeping an eye on each and every picture, and video that is surfacing on social media. Now, the family members of the Sawariya actor have started to arrive for the festivities.

Photographer Varinder Chawla has updated fans with videos that showed Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with others entering the house. Apart from Riddhima, others spotted entering the house were Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain, who tried to avoid the media gathered outside the house. There were even videos thats showed Neetu Kapoor also entering the hosue for day 1 of the wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor's family arrives at residence ahead of wedding festivties

Nitasha was seen wearing a blue outfit with a matching face mask as she covered her face, while Rima, on the other hand, was quite interactive as she even waved at paparazzi outside Vastu. Clad in a yellow kurta, Rima looked beautiful as she seemed to dress as per the Haldi theme. The Pali Hill house of Ranbir Kapoor has been decorated beautifully with lights and flowers outside before the wedding.

There are pictures of the decorators decking up the place with lights and flowers outside to make arrangements. Owing to paparazzi surrounding the much-awaited wedding, the security outside the house has been beefed up, with only permitted members and staff being allowed entry inside the premises. The guards have tightened the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house by setting up barricades at the main gate.

The security guards were also seen putting red stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house. Reportedly for the Haldi celebrations ahead of the wedding, the adorable couple received a beautiful gift from their close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ayan blessed the couple ahead of the nuptial by releasing the teaser of the song 'Kesariya' from the upcoming film, along with a note.

In the note, the director blessed the couple as they embark on their new journey. In the caption, he penned a sweet tribute to them by extending his best wishes to his closest and dearest people in the world, referring to them as his 'happy place' and 'safe place'.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/AliaaBhatt