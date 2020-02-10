Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt And Other On-screen Bollywood Jodis To Check Out In 2020

2020 is full of surprises. There are a lot of upcoming films from different genres, some of which stars real-life couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming superhero flick Brahmastra. Bollywood is also going to see another same-sex jodi in 2020 with Ayushman Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. Let's take a look at the Bollywood jodis in 2020 and the releases.

Aditya Roy Kapur - Disha Patani in Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patni share sizzling-hot chemistry in Mohit Suri’s Malang. The on-screen couple created a buzz ever since the still and the songs of the movie were released. Along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali worked a kind of magic with Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal in 2009. Now after ten years later one can see Sara's crackling chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in the new Love Aaj Kal. It remains to be seen how the movie turns out for them.

Ayushmann Khurrana - Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is the most unusual couple of the lot. They play lovers. The story of the film focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage. The initial trailer and posters look promising.

Rajkummar Rao - Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalaang

Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor. However, in Hansal Mehta’s first comedy since Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, audience will get to see some special chemistry between Rao and his co-star Nushrat Bharucha. It will be released in March this year.

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

The real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in sci-fi superhero movie Brahmastra. The movie is said to pack a lot of action sequences. This is going to be the first movie of the three-film series

Ishan Khatter - Ananya Pandey in Khali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are roped in for the movie Khali Peeli. The movie is said to be a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Taxiwaala. Taxiwaala is an Indian Telugu-language supernatural comedy thriller film. It only remains to be seen how the chemistry of the young actors is depicted.

