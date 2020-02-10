Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Stunning Dress Deals 'subtle' Hammerblow To Academy Sexism

At the Oscars, one thing that is as eagerly anticipated as the prestigious awards is the fashion on show at the red carpet. And while several stars' designer wear grabbed eyeballs, it was Natalie Portman's unforgettable sartorial fashion choice that stood out.

Her Dior cape was embroidered with the names of women directors who were snubbed in the 'Best Director' category, making a bold statement. The name of directors that were mentioned in Portman's cape includes Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)

When she was asked about the attire on the carpet, Natalie explained, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work in my subtle way.". Watch below-

Natalie Portman's dress calls out Academy Awards

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

This year's Academy Awards marked yet another year wherein women directors were ignored. Little Women premiered to overwhelming fandom, The Farewell won the Best Feature Film just a day earlier at an Award Show. Honey Boy was extremely gripping and powerful, Hustlers, on the other hand, brought in representation to sex workers. Considering that it has been an incredible year for women in Hollywood, them being snubbed at the Academy Awards has been tagged 'disappointing' by social media

Natalie Portman is no stranger to calling out sexism in Hollywood. When presenting the award for Best Director at the Golden Globes 2019, the actress said: “Here are the all-male nominees,” before giving the award to Alfonso Cuaron for his work on the Netflix film, Roma.

