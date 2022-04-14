Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Are Officially Married; Duo Exchange Vows In Intimate Ceremony

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially husband and wife after dating for five years. After weeks of speculation, reports and rumours, the duo has finally tied the knot in an intimate family affair in Mumbai at RK residence, Vastu home. Parents, cousins and friends from the industry were present at the wedding to bless the newly-wed for their new journey in life together.

Met during the filming of their upcoming passion project Brahmastra, the Bollywood duo's whirlwind romance story came straight out of a whimsical romantic film. Never to be the ones to shy away from professing their love to each other in public, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now bonded for life.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially husband and wife

The wedding took place at RK's residence, Vastu house, where the bride and groom's family attended the grand ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor's cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Jeh and Taimur, and Karisma Kapoor with her parents Babita and Randhir were all present at the wedding. After attending the ceremony, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted at their residence.

Entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla also posted a video of 'Shaadi ke ladoo' being distributed to the media persons signalling the end of the wedding rituals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Although the duo is yet to announce and upload pictures from their wedding officially, congratulatory wishes have already started pouring in for the couple.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the newlywed couple are expected to greet the media officially as husband and wife for the first time at 7 p.m. today i.e April 14, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt