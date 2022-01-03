Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Unseen Pic From Their African Getaway For New Year's; See

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently went on a vacation and celebrated the New Year together. The couple had not disclosed where they were planning on vacationing, but a picture of the duo enjoying their trip together has now surfaced online and revealed that they celebrated New Year 2022 in Africa. Author and designer Lisa Christoffersen shared a picture alongside the Bollywood duo online and the picture has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's New Year celebration

In the picture that was uploaded online, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen giving a big thumbs up to the camera as he and Alia Bhatt smile from ear to ear. The caption of the image hinted that the couple had been enjoying a safari together in Africa. The author gifted the duo a copy of her book, which is a guide to going on a safari in Kenya. In the caption of her post she wrote, "A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls (Boys Too)! - A Living Safari Guide to Kenya 🇰🇪 🐆 I'm sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa!"

See picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt here

The 28-year-old actor recently took to her Instagram account and uploaded a few cute pictures of herself with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also gave her fans a glimpse of her safari featuring lions, giraffes and tigers they saw on their adventurous trip. The picture she uploaded of Ranbir Kapoor saw him in some warm clothes as he wore a beanie and drank a beverage from a silver glass. She wrote, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy ☀️☀️ stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year 🙏☀️❤️" Several fans and followers commented on the picture and also wished the actors a happy new year. Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor also reacted to the post with an emoticon, while Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan wrote, "Wise words my darling."

(Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)