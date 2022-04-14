Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Tie The Knot: Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & More Pour In Wishes

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at RK's residence, Vastu in an intimate family affair. After dating for five years, the duo is now bonded for life as they exchanged vows amidst close family and friends in Mumbai. From Kareena Kapoor to the Ambani family, several high-profiled guests attended the lavish yet private ceremony.

Confirming the same, bride Alia Bhatt took to social media to post the first official pictures of her wedding. The beautiful bride and groom in white received a plethora of congratulatory wishes from fans. Check out how the Bollywood fraternity wished the newlywed couple.

Bollywood wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt for their wedding

The 29-year-old Gangubai Kathiawai actor took to her official Instagram to share stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures were enough to melt the hearts of the fans as well as the celebrities who poured in congratulatory wishes for them. Actor Mouni Roy, who will be seen with Ranbir and Alia in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming Brahmastra, wished her co-stars by writing, ''Oh my god….. congratulations beautiful humans.''

Gauahar Khan also commented on the post by writing, ''God bless you! You two make a lovely pair!'' while Neha Dhupia swooned over the newly-wed couple as she wrote, ''Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ … you guys are what dreams are made of''.

More celebrities like Jay Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Sania Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and more commented on the post and sent their best wishes to the couple for their new journey together. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, Minky Kaling, Kiara Advani and more reacted to the pictures by liking the post. Check out their wishes below.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with the newly-wed couple with the caption, ''Congratulations to this gorgeous couple 🧡 wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more 🎉🎉🎉

#familylove #merebhaikishaadihai''. Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain and more also congratulated them via Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Anilkapoor/manishmalhotra