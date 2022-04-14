Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor & Groom's Family Arrive

It is a jovial day for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they prepare to officially tie the knot forever today. To witness their union at Vastu house, the family of the bride and groom are ceremoniously arriving at the venue. Riddhima, Neetu and the entire Kapoor family have marked their presence for the grand ceremony.

Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor and more arrive at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Visuals from outside RK's residence have surfaced on the internet where the groom's family arrived in style for the big event. Entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla shared videos of Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and his mother Neetu Kapoor arriving for the wedding.

The duo looked exquisite in their dazzling traditional wear as they sported a bright smile while posing for the paparazzi. They can also be seen thanking the media persons for the contributary wishes. Check out the video below.

Image: Varindar Chawla

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan also arrived at the venue. For the grand occasion, the 41-year-old actor opted for an exquisite pink saree while her husband matched his sherwani with her attire. In the video shared by an entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla, the outfit co-ordinated couple posed for the media and appeared ecstatic for the occasion.

Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's younger cousin also arrived in style at the venue. Adhering to the theme of the wedding, the young actor opted for a pink sherwani as he was spotted entering the Vastu house in his car.

More on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Not only the groom's family, but bride Alia's family has also reached the venue. Earlier, Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were spotted entering the RK residence in white traditional attires. The bride's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also decked up in white for the occasion.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial