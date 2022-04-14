Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set for their big day as they gear up to tie the knot on April 14 in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple's family members have already arrived at the wedding venue and their friends and relatives continue to pour in to celebrate the love the couple shares. Ahead of the wedding, media personnel has been gathering around the couple's home and the houses of their family members as well and on Thursday, the much-loved couple's kind gesture towards them has become the talk of the town.

Sweets, food distributed to media personnel ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Several Mumbai-based entertainment photographers took to social media and shared that food, sweets, and water was being distributed to them outside the wedding location. They hailed the way in which the couple was treating the media, and fans lauded them as well. In the videos that were shared online, several bags of sweet boxes are visible, from which the paparazzi were being handed food and sweets.

Watch the videos here:

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

The couple's family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and many others arrived at the location earlier today. Armaan Jain, Anisha Jain, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ayan Mukerji, etc. were also spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony at Vastu. As the clock ticks, fans are eagerly waiting to see the official wedding pictures of the couple, and Alia's security in-charge recently told PTI that the duo will pose together for the first time as a married couple at 7 pm on Thursday.

Image: Twitter/@rkalooo