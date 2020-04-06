Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline; Check Full Details

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to stay the talk of the town ever since his debut in 2007. In addition to his acting game, Ranbir Kapoor is also very popular for his numerous relationships in the industry. His relationship with Katrina Kaif garnered a lot of attention from the media and fans as well. However, the actor has now been in a relationship with Alia Bhatt for a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s dating timeline

The first meeting

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly met Katrina Kaif for the first time at her birthday bash back in 2008. At the time, Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. This was also the same party where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had the spat which then went on for years.

When Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani happened

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were then paired together for the first time for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. This happened at a time when Katrina Kaif was dating Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor was still with Deepika Padukone. However, in some time, both their relationships fell apart and the duo got together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s famous Ibiza holiday

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Ibiza in 2013 and the pictures of the same surfaced on the internet. For the next few months, the couple kept dropping hints about their relationship in various interviews. However, in later 2014, they moved in together and Rishi Kapoor even confirmed the same in an interview back then.

The wedding rumours

Towards the end of 2014, rumours started floating around that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had been engaged and that the couple intends to tie the knot soon. Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly quoted saying in 2016 that he does intend to get married soon. However, he dismissed the same during the promotions of his film, Bombay Velvet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s break-up

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif parted ways while they were shooting for Jagga Jasoos. According to various media reports, they did not get along with each other all along the shoot. Even after the breakup, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been extremely positive about each other. They have stayed friends all through the years till now.

