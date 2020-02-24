Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship Timeline

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than a year now but many believed that to be just rumours until Ranbir confirmed it later. During one of the interviews, Kapoor confirmed that he is dating Alia, he also spoke of how fresh it is for them and it is very new and that he would not want to say much on it yet.

The couple made their first appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Ranbir in a blue suit and Alia rocking a neon green lehenga. People believe that Ranbir and Alia may have dropped the news recently but have been seeing each other for quite some time now. Listed below is an in-depth relationship timeline of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia-Ranbir: The entire relationship timeline

Alia Bhatt first spoke of Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan in 2014. She openly spoke of her love for Ranbir. Alia also laughed and spoke of her desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor. The two were acquaintances at that time and became friends over the period. Many pictures were also taken of the couple but all believed them to be normal as they were co-stars and will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherji's film, Brahmastra.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has also posted pictures of them together while Ranbir is not active on social media. Alia Bhatt also spoke on the matter when she came on another episode of Koffee with Karan along with Deepika Padukone.

The couple have also taken a trip together for an African safari to Kenya and have been spending quite some time together now. The couple also got close to each other's family and Alia even took trips with Ranbir to the U.S when his father was hospitalised. Later, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Singh also posted a picture of the family and Alia there.

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have been going around but the couple have not spoken anything on the matter.

