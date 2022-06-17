Ranbir Kapoor Carries Shraddha Kapoor In His Arms In Leaked Pic From Luv Ranjan’s Film Set

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their next untitled project, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan. As fans await an update on the project, a picture of the duo from the sets of the film has surfaced online and caught netizens' attention. The picture features Ranbir Kapoor carrying Shraddha Kapoor in his arms as the duo smiled from ear to ear.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Luv Ranjan's film set

A sweet picture featuring the leading duo of Luv Ranjan's next untitled film has been doing the rounds on social media. A netizen shared a picture of the duo, in which Ranbir can be seen in a shirt with a geometric design as he wears a chain around his neck and smiles from ear to ear. He can be seen carrying Shraddha Kapoor in his arms as she dons a summer dress with multiple shades of blue. The duo gave fans couple goals as they shot for their upcoming film.

Have a look at the picture here:

#RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor breaking all the records of hotness & cuteness as they shoot for Luv Ranjan's upcoming film in Spain! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9h4UdDYzNR — Aarohi (@shrazaarohi) June 16, 2022

This is not the first time glimpses from the sets of the film have found their way online. A recent video saw the leading pair perfecting an intricate move on the dance floor. Shraddha was seen in a bright yellow dress, while Ranbir wore a blue shirt. The clip received heaps of love online, and fans are eager to know more about the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor on the set of Luv Ranjan "untitled" movie in Spain.#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/GNABXjzHgD — JORDAN ✊🏻 (@hrudayjordan) June 9, 2022

It was in March 2022 that the very first leaked video from the sets of the upcoming film went viral on social media. The clip saw the duo dressed in traditional attire, and they seemed to have stuck to their yellow and blue colour combo throughout. The video that surfaced online gave fans a glimpse into the elaborate sets of the film and also saw the duo shake a leg together. The set also included several backup dancers, although fans could not get a clear idea of the song the duo was dancing to.

Although not many details are known about the film, Shraddha Kapoor announced the Luv Ranjan directorial release date on her social media account in November 2021. She revealed that the film would release on Republic Day, 26th January 2023 and fans can't wait to know more about it.

