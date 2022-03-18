Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up to take on their roles in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled project and a glimpse from their shoot has surfaced online. The duo can be seen rehearsing a dance sequence, that has been caught on camera, and fans can't wait to see the Bollywood stars on the big screens yet again. The upcoming film is scheduled to get its theatrical release on January 26, 2023, Republic Day.

Ranbir-Shraddha film shoot

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for her next film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan. The leading duo was recently seen shooting for a dance sequence of the film and a video from their rehearsal made its way online. The duo can be seen in ethnic wear as Ranbir Kapoor dons a royal blue kurta, as he shakes a leg with his co-star, who can be seen in a bright yellow saree. The shoot seemed to be taking place at a grand location with several backup dancers and an extravagant set.

Have a look at the video here

Ranbir-Shraddha film release date

Shraddha Kapoor earlier took to her social media account and announced that she would soon be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial. She shared a statement that read, "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023! Produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Also starring Dimple Kapadia & Boney Kapoor. "

Ranbir Kapoor at Luv Ranjan wedding

Luv Ranjan recently made headlines when he got married to his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra. The star-studded celebration also saw Ranbir Kapoor among other Bollywood actors including Arjun Kapoor, who shared a few fun glimpses from the royal affair. He shared pictures of the happy couple and also included Ranbir Kapoor in his photo dump. In the series of pictures, fans saw Ranbir planting a kiss on his director's cheek at the Haldi ceremony before the wedding festivities. Fans could not get enough of the duo and heaped praises on them.

Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor, @ranbir_kapoooor, Tiwtter/@shraddhasmehnaz