Ranbir Kapoor Gets 'harassed' By A Biker On Street In Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the launch of his football team's new jerseys. After the event, the actor left for his home in the car but was chased by a man on his two-wheeler. A video of the incident surfaced online on Friday and immediately went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor is the co-owner of Mumbai City Football Club.

The actor was announced as the owner in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor encounters invasive fan in viral video

In the viral video, a young man in his early twenties can be seen on his bike. He recognised Ranbir when he saw the actor's car next to him. The man attempted to take pictures of Ranbir without his permission while not wearing a helmet. He continued to take pictures while holding his phone towards the Brahmastra star car window to see him clearly.

The eager man followed Ranbir's car as it proceeded and started taking more pictures. Then a member of Ranbir's staff told him to leave, and one of the photographers reprimanded him, leading him to ride away on his bike.

The intrusive fan was criticised by internet users after photographer Varinder Chawla shared the video. "This is literal harassment," a user on the internet wrote. Another netizen commented, "This is why bodyguards beat up these guys." Some termed it as harassment.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor will be working with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the movie. The initial release date for the film was August 11. But as of right now, the film has been put off till December 1, 2023.