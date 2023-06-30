Bobby Deol's Viral Reaction To Being Dubbed Iron Man By Paparazzi | Watch

Bobby Deol stepped out with his wife Tanya Deol for an intimate dinner date on June 28. The actor donned a casual look for the evening and the couple was hounded by the paparazzi as soon as they arrived at the eatery. An interaction of the Animal actor with the paparazzi is going viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Bobby Deol stepped out on a dinner date with wife Tanya Deol.

The couple has been married for more than 22 years.

The actor will soon be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Bobby Deol has a funny response to being compared to Iron Man

For his date night with his wife Tanya, the Ashram actor donned a casual black t-shirt with ripped blue denim jeans. Upon their exit from the restaurant, the couple was greeted by the members of the paparazzi. In a video of the interaction doing rounds on social media, the videographers can be heard saying, “Aap ki body toh Iron Man ki tarah hai” (Your body is like Iron Man). To this, the actor replied, “Abhi toh nahi, Iron Man toh abhi baaki hai” (Not yet, Iron Man is still left).

For the unversed, Iron Man is a superhero character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role is played by the actor Robert Downey Jr. and he is touted as one of the finest-looking characters of the lot. Bobby Deol and his wife were also showered with compliments by netizens who claimed that the couple is ‘ageing backwards’.

Bobby Deol plays a pivotal role in Animal

Bobby Deol will soon be seen in the upcoming film Animal. The actor will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The plot details and the role played by Bobby have not been revealed by the makers yet.

(Bobby Deol will feature in Animal which is realsing on the same day as his brother Dunny Deol's film Gadar 2. | Image: Twitter)

Animal is helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has been credited with the creation of Kabir Singh and Spirit. Along with Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.