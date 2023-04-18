Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Bobby Deol At Animal Wrap-up Bash, Here's How The Latter Reacted

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have recently wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Animal. The actors marked the special occasion with a wrap-up bash. The celebration was held in London.

A video from their cozy celebration is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, the actors can be seen clapping for the entire Animal team while praising them. They cut the cake. The highlight of the video was when Ranbir planted a kiss on Bobby Deol's cheeks.

While kissing him, he can be heard saying, "Thank you Bobby sir, you were amazing." To this, Bobby replied, "You were amazing, we were amazing, everyone was amazing." The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor wore a black T-shirt teamed with a matching jacket, pants, and a beanie. The Soldier star wore a black T-shirt paired with a matching jacket and beige checkered pants with a beanie. Take a look at the video below.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing 'Alpha' character in Animal

In an interview with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor shared that working on his upcoming film Animal "shook him up." He further shared that he will be essaying the role of an "Alpha" character in the film, which is completely different from his comfort zone. Opening up about his character, he said that that's it's important for him to go through challenging experiences throughout his career as such roles make him realise how "inadequate" he is and how much he needs to work to "reach a certain level."

About Animal

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing Animal. The first look of the film was released on December 31. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor among others is all set to hit theatres on August 11.