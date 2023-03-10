Ranbir Kapoor Reveals A Trait Daughter Raha Inherited From Him

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview revealed his plans to make daughter Raha a sneakerhead, just like him. Ranbir shared how his daughter already has 30 sneakers ready for her to wear. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor said that he is waiting patiently for her to grow into them.

Ranbir himself is a sneakerhead and has been spotted wearing various sought-after pairs of shoes. Raha, although just five months old, has constantly been in the news since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy.

Ranbir's movie pick for Raha: Jagga Jasoos

When asked which film he would want his daughter Raha to see first, he promptly replied Jagga Jasoos. He felt that it was most appropriate as it has animals and was engaging for children. The Ranbir-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu has always been a film close to Ranbir's heart, despite its fate at the box office.

Raha also a future Barca fan

In November of last year, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce daughter Raha's name to the world. The picture focused on a framed FC Barcelona jersey set in the background with the name Raha printed across. Interestingly, the official FC Barcelona Twitter handle had congratulated the newly married pair on their baby stating that "A new Barca fan is born...".

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan recently released in theatres. His next release in the theatres is going to be crime-drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame.