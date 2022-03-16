Rishi Kapoor was one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. His sudden demise shook the whole film fraternity. The actor, who died after his two-year-long battle with cancer, essayed some remarkable characters on-screen that fans still hold close to their heart. He has left behind a legacy that spans five decades and will be cherished forever. The legendary actor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set for its digital premiere on March 31.

For the unversed, the late actor couldn't complete the film and the makers had roped in actor Paresh Rawal to complete the remaining portions of the film, making it the first instance where two actors played the same character in one movie. As the release date of Sharmajii Namkeen is inching closer, Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on his father's last film.

Ranbir Kapoor calls Sharmaji Namkeen 'a special film'

As Rishi Kapoor's last film is heading for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, recently Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his father's last film. Honouring his legacy, his son shared a special heartwarming message for his fans. In the video, he revealed why Sharmaji Namkeen is a 'special film' for him.

Ranbir reveals how his father was full of life and positivity and he wanted to complete the film at all costs despite his deteriorating health conditions. The actor later goes on to say that his unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying out VFX and Ranbir trying prosthetics but nothing seems to have worked out. Then veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in and completed the film.

Ranbir further goes on “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most-fondest memories of my father. Up there on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” He asked fans to shower love on the film, just the way they loved Rishi Kapoor. In the end, he urged all the viewers to watch Sharmaji Namkeen's trailer releasing tomorrow.

More about Sharmaji Namkeen

The film is touted to be a family drama. It will revolve around a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. The film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom will play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik and many others.

