Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2: Ayan Mukerji Had A Good Story But...

Ranbir Kapoor is of the opinion that his 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will make for a good sequel. The Animal actor recently engaged in a virtual chat with fans where he shared information about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's sequel. He revealed that the sequel was in the pipeline and director Ayan Mukerji had a story in mind.

Ranbir Kapoor on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel

Ranbir Kapoor recently connected with his fans through a virtual chat. The actor spilled details about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, and shared, “I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember.” He also added that Ayan got busy with Brahmastra and so he could not get to work on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir divulged more details on the potential story of the YJHD sequel. He stated that the movie could show a time leap of ten years and see how the characters Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi are living their lives. The 40-year-old actor shared that it would be ‘interesting and nice’ to explore the characters again.

This is not the first time, Ranbir has expressed interest in the sequel of the 2013 film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said that Ayan Mukerji might make a sequel between the first and second parts of Brahmastra. He added that making Brahmastra was a time-consuming process and Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewani would be a much easier movie to make.

About Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013 Hindi movie. The coming-of-age film was directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead along with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur as supporting characters. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani received massive commercial and critical popularity at the time of release.