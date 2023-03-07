Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Father Rishi Kapoor's Death, Reveals How It Changed His Life

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on his father Rishi Kapoor's demise. He shared how his dad's sudden death made him see life in a new light. The Bobby actor died in 2020 due to cancer.

In an interview with the PTI, Ranbir said that the biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when he/she loses one of their parents. "Nothing can prepare you for that." He further stated that this particular phase brings the family closer and makes you understand life.

"Especially when you’re nearing your 40s, that’s the time when something like this usually happens… Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life,” the actor added.

'There have been ups and downs'

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared that ups and downs are a part of life and people as individuals constantly keep evolving. He added that while he was at the lowest phase after Rishi Kapoor's demise, he also saw some amazing moments after marrying Alia Bhatt and welcoming their daughter Raha.

'My father's death does affect me as an artist'

Ranbir Kapoor also shed some light on the impact he had on his craft after the passing away of his father. He shared that it did affected him as an artist. Furthermore, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor recalled the time when he was shooting for Brahmastra while his father was on a ventilator.

He said, "When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments… like ‘Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator…’ But how it helps you, I won’t really realise it for a couple of years.”