Ranbir Kapoor Once Refused To Audition For A Hollywood Franchise You've Probably Heard Of

With Priyanka Chopra successfully making a career in Hollywood and Deepika Padukone signing multiple films, many Bollywood actors have been tasting success in American cinema. Actor Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a successful career in the Bollywood industry and like many others, the actor has also been called up for auditions in Hollywood films. However, he once, reportedly, refused to audition for a blockbuster Hollywood film:

Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for a Hollywood film

In an earlier interview with a leading portal, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if a career in Hollywood interests him. The actor revealed that it does not and shared that he was once offered a role in a Hollywood film. He revealed that he was called up to audition as the second lead in a Star Wars film. The actor also admitted that he has a fear of auditioning.

Explaining his reasons for refusing the audition, Ranbir Kapoor said that he was insecure about getting rejected. Adding that it was more a fear of not having enough faith in his talent, the actor said that it does not interest him. Kapoor further said that he does not want to chase what Hollywood is offering and said that he has an opportunity. Ranbir also said that Ayan Mukerji is no less than JJ Adams or George Lucas and added that he could create his own Star Wars film with Ayan Mukerji.

What is on the work front for Ranbir Kapoor?

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Dia Mirza. The film focused on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Karan Malhotra's historic drama Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s pre-Independence India and will also star Aahana Kumra and Vaani Kapoor. It is an official Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle's Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's three-part superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. He has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Luv Ranjan project. Reportedly, the film is also set to feature Shraddha Kapoor.

