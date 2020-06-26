Watch Ranbir Kapoor Behind-the-scenes Shooting The Iconic Song 'Kun Faya Kun'

Some of Ranbir Kapoor's most popular movies include Roy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Saawariya, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Sanju, and many more. However, among all of his movies, one of his most popular and critically-acclaimed films is Rockstar. The film was based on the life of a guy who dreamt of becoming a huge singer. He later falls in love with a girl who gets married to someone else. The film Rockstar directed by Imitiaz Ali starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. Below are details on how the popular song Kun Faya Kun for the movie Rockstar came to be.

Making of Ranbir Kapoor's song Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar

The behind-the-scenes video starts with Ranbir Kapoor and the team shooting in one of the Dargahs. The song was shot live in the Dargah with musicians and the whole team running from one end to another to put the song together. The set was massive with grand lights at night capturing the essence of the song. The director of the film, Imitiaz Ali spoke of how fortunate he felt to be at the pious Dargah and wished that the song would touch the hearts of viewers and listeners.

Imitiaz Ali also spoke on the team's tremendous efforts to shoot the song. Special musicians were seen with their instruments at the Dargah, ready to perform when required. Imitiaz Ali spoke on how the Qawwali was shot on the same day and Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a different light.

The actor wore an orange turban along with a blue sweater. Ranbir looked deep in his character as he mouthed the song. Various instances showcased Ranbir Kapoor and Imitiaz Ali deep in conversation on how to put it all together and do justice to the song. The entire Dargah was lit up with several lights and the dim setting looked perfect for the song. The video showed the behind-the-scenes moments with the song Kun Faya Kun playing in the background. The music of the song is composed by A R Rahman & the song is sung by renowned singer Mohit Chauhan. The song is known to be one of the most soothing songs from the film's album.

