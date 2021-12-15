Touted as one of the hotly buzzed films in Bollywood for the year 2022, director Ayan Mukerji treated fans with the official motion poster of his upcoming passion project Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The motion poster launch was held at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on December 15 which was attended by a massive crowd as well as streamed online for interested fans.

Ranbir Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt

During the official motion poster launch of the upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the eager fans. However, he stole the limelight after calling out his co-star Alia Bhatt on the stage with a sweet introduction. For the unversed, the duo has confirmed to be dating in real life, thereby fuelling the excitement of the netizens to watch them together on screen as well.

The 39-year-old actor called Alia Bhatt his 'Shakti' during the launch event by stating, ''Speaking of heart and love, as you know, Shiva is incomplete without his Shakti. So let's welcome my favourite, your favourite and everybody's favourite, Alia Bhatt.'' The duo continued to engage in a playful yet sweet conversation on stage which received booming cheers from the audience at the venue.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The official motion poster of the film has fuelled the excitement of the fans. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9 in theatres next year.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Twitter/@RanbirDaily