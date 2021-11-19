Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crime-drama 'Animal' Gets Worldwide Release Date; Check Details

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for a 2023 release as T-Series recently announced the release date of 'Animal' will hit the theatres across the world.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Ranbir Kapoor

IMAGE:Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor


Ranbir Kapoor-starrer hotly buzzed crime drama Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy, on Friday, officially got a release date. The film was announced by producer Bhushan Kumar earlier in January this year with details of the film kept under a wrap. With Luv Ranjan's next directorial, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra, fans of Ranbir Kapoor have one more venture to look forward to.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal release date

Taking to their official Instagram handle, T-Series announced the official release date of the 38-year-old actor's forthcoming crime drama Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will release in theatres on August 11 in 2023.

T-Series took to Instagram and wrote ''Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2023'' They also tagged the actors who will play pivotal roles in the film including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

More on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will commence the filming of Animal in April/ May next year and will run a marathon schedule that will continue till the month of October. The actor will reportedly start filming for the crime drama after finishing Luv Ranjan directorial opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor. Ranjan's upcoming flick will reportedly wrap up by February or March next year. 

READ | After Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia spotted together outside new house with Neetu Kapoor

According to the same outlet, the film will be a gangster based family drama exploring the darker and raw side of human emotions. There were several rumours hinting at a role of a psychopath essayed by Ranbir, however, details about the same have been kept under a wrap. 

The actor is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project titled Brahmāstra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also be seen in  Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Hrithik Roshan along with Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. 

READ | 'Rockstar' turns 10: Reasons why Ranbir Kapoor-starrer musical is fan's all time favourite

IMAGE:Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor

READ | Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's movie release date announced; will lock horns with 'Fighter'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor, Animal, Bollywood news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com