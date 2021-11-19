Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crime-drama 'Animal' Gets Worldwide Release Date; Check Details

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer hotly buzzed crime drama Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy, on Friday, officially got a release date. The film was announced by producer Bhushan Kumar earlier in January this year with details of the film kept under a wrap. With Luv Ranjan's next directorial, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra, fans of Ranbir Kapoor have one more venture to look forward to.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal release date

Taking to their official Instagram handle, T-Series announced the official release date of the 38-year-old actor's forthcoming crime drama Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will release in theatres on August 11 in 2023.

T-Series took to Instagram and wrote ''Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2023'' They also tagged the actors who will play pivotal roles in the film including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

More on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will commence the filming of Animal in April/ May next year and will run a marathon schedule that will continue till the month of October. The actor will reportedly start filming for the crime drama after finishing Luv Ranjan directorial opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor. Ranjan's upcoming flick will reportedly wrap up by February or March next year.

According to the same outlet, the film will be a gangster based family drama exploring the darker and raw side of human emotions. There were several rumours hinting at a role of a psychopath essayed by Ranbir, however, details about the same have been kept under a wrap.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project titled Brahmāstra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Hrithik Roshan along with Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

IMAGE:Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor