Ranbir Kapoor To Commence Shoot For Sandeep Reddy's 'Animal' From Summer 2022

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal, which was first announced by Bhushan Kumar on January 1, 2021, will reportedly commence work from April/ May next year. As per a Pinkvilla source, the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film will run a marathon schedule that will continue till the month of October.

The source also stated that the leading actors' bulk combination dates are being charted out, and Ranbir will start working on Animal after finishing work on the Luv Ranjan directorial, in which he stars opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Animal, which is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar, is slated for a 2023 theatrical release.

Animal to commence shoot from summer 2022

The source further mentioned that the film will be a 'gangster based family drama', which explores the darker side of human emotions. Reports are rife that the Barfi star will essay the role of a psychopath in the film, however, the makers haven't given any confirmation on the same. Spilling beans on Ranbir's Luv Ranjan directorial, the source added that a 'substantial chunk' of the film has been wrapped, and the team will embark on the overseas leg of the film early next year. Ranjan's flick will reportedly wrap up by February or March next year, after which it'll gear up for its release by 2022 end.

The actor is also gearing up to wrap one of his most ambitious projects, Brahmastra, in which he will star alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie was slated to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is also working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik and Ranbir will helm the roles of Raavan and Ram respectively, however, the female lead, set to essay the role of Sita, is yet to be finalised. Another film from his pipeline of movies is Shamshera, which is set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022. It stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE:Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor)