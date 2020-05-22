When Ranbir Kapoor Said The Failure Of 'Jagga Jasoos' Broke Him Emotionally & Financially

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are counted amongst the most celebrated on-screen couples on celluloid. The two have worked on several films together in the past like Raajneeti, Ajaz Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, and Jagga Jasoos. Although, the first two managed to become big commercial successes at the box-office, the fate of Jagga Jasoos was otherwise.

Helmed by popular filmmaker Anurag Basu, with Jagga Jasoos Ranbir Kapoor turned producer. The film was considered amongst the most awaited films of 2017, but post its cinematic release, it got a mixed review and failed to create magic at the box-office. In an interview to a leading daily, the Wake Up Sid star talked about how the failure of Jagga Jasoos broke him emotionally and financially. Let's take a look at what the actor said.

Ranbir Kapoor was doing exceedingly well in his acting career when he decided to turn producer for a film titled Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu. The dynamic actor-director duo had given a blockbuster hit together in the form of Barfi in 2012. Jagga Jasoos was made at a budget of whopping Rs.131 crores, and Ranbir Kapoor along with Disney bankrolled it.

Ranbir Kapoor had invested a lot of his money in the Musical Adventure film, but after the film tanked at the box-office he was in a state of shock. In an interview to a leading daily, he talked about how Jagga Jasoos's box-office failure affected him financially and emotionally. Ranbir said for his role in Jagga Jasoos, he prepared a lot as it was a difficult and unique character to essay on-screen.

Also because his character in Jagga Jasoos had a stammering problem it was really tough to portray it convincingly. Instead of saying his dialogues directly, he had to sing and say. The fact that there was too much going on in the movie, it became supremely strenuous to emote right expressions and get into the skin of the character. Jagga Jasoos is a detective movie, where a son is on an adventurous journey to find his estranged father.

Additionally, there is a love story going on with Katrina Kaif's character Shruti going. As per Ranbir Kapoor, working on Jagga Jasoos was an exhilarating and overwhelming experience. Plus it was his first investment as a producer, and because it tanked he was really upset about it. Even though Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's JJ was a flop, its songs were smashing hits, and their fans loved their camaraderie in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra which is slated for December 2020 release. Whereas Katrina Kaif's next is Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, a cop-drama by Rohit Shetty.

