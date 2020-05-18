Katrina Kaif's Movies That Will Put A Smile On Your Face With Its Happy Endings, See List

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The release date of the film has been pushed due to COVID-19, and no news about the new date has been confirmed. Over the years Katrina Kaif has worked in numerous blockbuster films in distinct genres.

Be it Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy flick Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani or Prakash Jah's serious Political drama Raajneeti, Katrina Kaif has dabbled in all film genre. But one of her strengths is definitely comedy films. Katrina's comic timing is impeccable. The stunning Bollywood diva has featured in a lot of comedy films, which managed to put up a smile on your face due to their unique climax. So let us take a look at the list of Katrina Kaif's movies with happy endings.

Katrina Kaif's movies which had a happily ever after in the end

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Kat rose to fame with David Dhawan's comedy film titled Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. A romantic-comedy with a love triangle. This was the first time Katrina shared screen space with Salman Khan in a movie. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was an absolute laugh riot, with some great music. Songs like Just Chill, Laga Re were a rage in the 2000s era. The Katrina Kaif starrer had a happy ending with two couples following their heart and marrying the people they love.

Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was the talk of the town. It is a light-hearted comedy film backed with some hysterically funny scenes. Andaz Apna Apna fame director Rajkumar Santoshi directed Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir in lead roles. Katrina who is about to tie the knot with another man realises her love for Prem aka Ranbir. She then decides to leave her wedding ceremony midway and confesses her love to Prem.

Welcome

Welcome is an iconic comedy movie by Anees Bazmee. Katrina Kaif played the female lead in this multi-starrer. A film where Katrina and her beau in the movie played by Akshay Kumar, tries to convince her gangster brothers to leave the underworld. The movie has a comic plot, with a lot of twists and turns. But the end where Katrina thinks Akshay is dead and he suddenly appears in front of her is totally unmissable. The film was a massive success and Welcome Back is the sequel of the original flick. But it failed to create magic like its franchise.

