Ranbir Kapoor To Make Social Media Debut After Wedding With Alia Bhatt? Here's All We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14, 2022, at the groom-to-be's Vastu residence in Bandra and fans are extremely excited for their big day. As the couple's family members and friends begin to arrive at the location for the duo's big day, fans can't wait for pictures from the royal function to be uploaded online. Ahead of their special day, the rumour mill suggests that Ranbir Kapoor will soon make his social media debut after the rituals are completed.

Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram debut

According to reports by Bollywood Life, there is speculation that the groom-to-be will make his social media debut after his wedding day. If this is the case and the actor finally joins Instagram, his first post would most probably be a wedding picture with his soon-to-be wife Alia Bhatt by his side. As the clock ticks, fans can't wait for the official wedding pictures of the couple to be uploaded online.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor's family recently arrived at the wedding venue dressed in their wedding best. His mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima posed for the cameras as they stood side by side and looked stunning in their ethnic wear. Neetu Kapoor donned a bright colourful saree, while Riddhima opted for a lehenga with caped sleeves. Alia Bhatt's family including Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt also made an entrance into the venue and Pooja greeted the media gathered outside with a smile. The duo wore shades of white and ivory for Alia's big day as they arrived in their car. Soni Razdan looked elegant in her floral outfit as she arrived with Shaheen Bhatt for Bollywood's most-anticipated wedding.

According to a recent report by PTI, the couple will soon pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony at 7 PM on April 14. Alia's security in-charge spoke to reporters and revealed that the couple would pose as husband and wife for the first time at 7 PM on their big day and fans can't wait to see them together. He said, "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed."

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt, @ranbir_kapoooor