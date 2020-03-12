Ranbir Kapoor Turns Into A DJ For Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'? See Unseen Picture

Ranbir Kapoor, who last graced the big screen with Sanju, may not be on social media platforms, but the actor has a huge fan following on social media, as many fan clubs often post the actor’s pictures and unseen videos. Recently, one such picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra took the internet by storm, as the actor was seen trying his hand at music. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Evelyn Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Pic From YJHD Will Make Fans Nostalgic

As seen in a recent picture shared by a fan on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen completely engrossed while working on some audio. In the photo shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sitting and working on some kind of audio with a friend helping him out. Opting for a casual look, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting his favourite 'RK8' cap backwards and a white t-shirt. The actor is also seen sporting his thick grown beard in the picture. However, it remains unclear if the picture is taken on the sets of Brahmastra or not. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor 'to Rule The Decade'; #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor Trends On Twitter

What's next for Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next release, Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release in mid-2020. The actor also has Shamshera under his belt, which chronicles the story of an Indian dacoit from 1800. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Also Read | Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor 'to Rule The Decade'; #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor Trends On Twitter

Brahmastra will be Ranbir's first movie in two years and fans of the actor have huge hopes from the film. Apart from the unconventional story plot, Brahmastra's interesting star-cast also has got the audience excited for its release.

Also Read | Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor 'to Rule The Decade'; #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor Trends On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.